Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.07% of American Woodmark worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 754.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 16,153 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $71.41 on Friday. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $117.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.40.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

