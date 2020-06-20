Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 115,528 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 73.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,528 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQNR. State Street Corp bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth $1,059,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 235,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 58,994 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,379,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877,213 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 390,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after acquiring an additional 11,967 shares during the period. 6.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $14.49 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $15.07 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Danske cut Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

