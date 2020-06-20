Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Holdings in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,745,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,771,249 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.69% of Cameco worth $20,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,616,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538,323 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Cameco by 9.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,872,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,067,000 after buying an additional 702,300 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP grew its position in Cameco by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,239,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,528,000 after buying an additional 2,491,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,730,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Cameco by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,191,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,486,000 after buying an additional 254,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cameco from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 5.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05. Cameco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cameco Corp will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.