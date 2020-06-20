Wellington Management Group LLP Has $22.73 Million Stock Position in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 1,245.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 391,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,633 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $22,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 151.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James downgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.36.

NYSE QTS opened at $63.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $42.64 and a 52 week high of $68.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.06. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.53.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.48%.

In related news, EVP William H. Schafer sold 20,000 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,890.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 241,808 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $15,753,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,575 shares of company stock worth $17,556,188 in the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

