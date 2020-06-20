Wellington Management Group LLP Has $23.67 Million Holdings in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 10.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,410,482 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 164,938 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $23,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 550.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

NUAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In related news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 62,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $1,193,142.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 512,165 shares in the company, valued at $9,746,499.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $173,964.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,599 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,491.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 166,734 shares of company stock worth $3,205,063 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $25.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average is $19.52.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $369.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.