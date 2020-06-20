Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,870 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.22% of Syneos Health worth $9,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,572,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,522,000 after buying an additional 734,221 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 15.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 785,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,945,000 after acquiring an additional 106,458 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 82.0% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Robert Parks sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $178,144.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,286.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $54.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.79. Syneos Health Inc has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYNH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Syneos Health from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Syneos Health from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.