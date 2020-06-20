Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires Shares of 2,654,590 Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,654,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,361,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 108.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Shares of LXP opened at $10.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.40.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.17 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 82.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

