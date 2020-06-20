Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,138 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 30.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,776,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,924 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,231,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 21.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,437 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,158,000 after purchasing an additional 912,047 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,121,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 334.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 836,866 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 644,400 shares in the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $43.57. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 3.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average is $20.96.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $880.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Mcnabb II acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 7,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,094.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLR shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.72.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

