Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,960 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,826 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apache were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APA. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apache in the 1st quarter worth about $689,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Apache by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,395,851 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 89,846 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Apache by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 608,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Apache by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,018 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Apache by 2,053.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 139,081 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 146,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apache alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on APA. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Apache from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.97.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie acquired 32,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $214,781.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 155,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,777.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apache stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 4.65. Apache Co. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.