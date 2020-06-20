Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 76,089 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,531 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 76,089 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TCBI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 150,001 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,481,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,464,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.43. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.14.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($1.41). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TCBI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.88.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

