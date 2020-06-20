AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.18% of AMERCO worth $10,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at $2,358,610,000. JNE Partners LLP acquired a new position in AMERCO in the first quarter valued at $23,418,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in AMERCO by 24.8% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 221,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,373,000 after purchasing an additional 44,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at $12,260,000. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at $11,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.41 per share, with a total value of $1,139,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,797.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $274.62 per share, with a total value of $1,730,106.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,919,204.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $309.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $306.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.05. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $222.34 and a 12 month high of $426.50.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by $1.72. The company had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.00 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. CL King upgraded AMERCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

