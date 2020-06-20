MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.26% of MKS Instruments worth $11,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $149,467,000 after buying an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after buying an additional 14,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MKSI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $482,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $193.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $110.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.53. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.87 and a 1 year high of $122.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $535.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.65 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

