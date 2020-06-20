MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 160,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,548,000 after acquiring an additional 20,443 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSCH opened at $117.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.58. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $83.54 and a 1-year high of $138.32.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

