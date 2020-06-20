Deutsche Bank AG Sells 5,789 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,789 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $6,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HY stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $644.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.18. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $65.40.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $785.70 million for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 8.55%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

