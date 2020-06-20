Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $13.19 Million Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of AMERCO worth $13,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Bank of Marin bought a new position in AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,196,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 255.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the first quarter worth $959,000. Institutional investors own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UHAL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. CL King raised AMERCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

In other news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,139,568.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 6,300 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $274.62 per share, with a total value of $1,730,106.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,919,204.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMERCO stock opened at $309.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.64. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $222.34 and a 52-week high of $426.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $306.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.05.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by $1.72. AMERCO had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. AMERCO’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

