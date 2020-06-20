Legal & General Group Plc Has $11.30 Million Holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 369,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $11,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Raven Industries by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,070,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,719,000 after purchasing an additional 63,574 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Raven Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 925,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,875,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in Raven Industries by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 837,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,779,000 after purchasing an additional 242,727 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Raven Industries in the 4th quarter worth $26,159,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Raven Industries by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 566,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,521,000 after purchasing an additional 40,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jason M. Andringa purchased 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $63,505.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on RAVN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of Raven Industries stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.13. Raven Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $750.38 million, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The conglomerate reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Raven Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

Raven Industries Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

