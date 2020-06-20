M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in GATX were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in GATX by 19.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in GATX by 5.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,641,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period.

GATX stock opened at $62.24 on Friday. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.20 million. GATX had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

In other GATX news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,624 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $389,124.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,629.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,507 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $387,252.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,588.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GATX shares. Cowen raised their price target on GATX from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of GATX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of GATX from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. GATX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

