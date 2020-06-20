Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.21% of Wayfair worth $10,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $1,442,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,896,000 after buying an additional 138,260 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,956,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.68, for a total transaction of $427,517.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,881 shares in the company, valued at $28,789,473.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James R. Miller sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $74,901.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,362.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,163 shares of company stock worth $12,477,146 in the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Wayfair in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Wayfair from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wayfair from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.29.

Shares of W opened at $209.99 on Friday. Wayfair Inc has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $212.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 3.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.21.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.62) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

