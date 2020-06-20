Legal & General Group Plc Sells 3,820 Shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.22% of New York Times worth $11,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of New York Times by 1,147.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of New York Times by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,596,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,459,000 after purchasing an additional 35,166 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of New York Times by 9.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of New York Times by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 247,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Times by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 211,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NYT. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of New York Times in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 0.92. New York Times Co has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.46.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $443.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.88 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that New York Times Co will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

