Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CMO Sells $192,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2020

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CMO Anna Griffin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -56.07 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $60.45.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.40 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Smartsheet by 90.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $3,076,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.5% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 748,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,053,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. black and white Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at $19,471,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth about $3,922,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.27.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

