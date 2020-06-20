Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 252,994 Shares of Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,578,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 252,994 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Fitbit were worth $10,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fitbit in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Fitbit during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Fitbit in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Fitbit in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fitbit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Fitbit news, CEO James Park sold 524,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $3,422,914.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIT opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fitbit Inc has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $188.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.00 million. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fitbit Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.76.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

