M&T Bank Corp Has $254,000 Stake in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 102.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NHI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,305,000 after buying an additional 20,905 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 282.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 27,022 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 38.9% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 13,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,076,000 after buying an additional 100,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors stock opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day moving average is $68.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.84. National Health Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $91.12.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $83.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.77 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 57.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 80.18%.

Several research firms have commented on NHI. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on National Health Investors from $77.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.71.

In related news, Director W Andrew Adams acquired 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $976,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 759,784 shares in the company, valued at $27,473,789.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

