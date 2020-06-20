MML Investors Services LLC Buys 776 Shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $2,178,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 119,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Duke Realty by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Duke Realty by 116.3% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 308,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after buying an additional 165,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Realty by 53.3% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,001,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,419,000 after buying an additional 347,950 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 4,881 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total transaction of $181,377.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Realty stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.65. Duke Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $218.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.56 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 43.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.28%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.35.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

