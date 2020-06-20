WS Management Lllp Purchases 10,000 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WS Management Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.5% of WS Management Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AAPL opened at $349.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.79. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $356.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,524.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Apple from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. HSBC upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.21.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
See Also: What is a Market Correction?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.