Federated Hermes Inc. Has $388,000 Holdings in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,718 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in City Office REIT by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 227,755 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in City Office REIT by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,074,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 41,498 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 47,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 137,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 16,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $496.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. City Office REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $40.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.35 million. City Office REIT had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 1.01%. Analysts predict that City Office REIT Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

In related news, CEO James Thomas Farrar purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $107,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 299,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,038.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Compass Point cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of City Office REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. City Office REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (?NRA?).

