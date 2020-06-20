Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Castleark Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Castleark Management LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 228,030 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.4% of Castleark Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $57,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $349.72 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $356.56. The firm has a market cap of $1,524.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.17 and a 200 day moving average of $294.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. HSBC raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.21.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

