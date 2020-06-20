Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,810 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.6% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NS Partners Ltd increased its position in Apple by 2.8% in the first quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 183,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its position in Apple by 10.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 65,390 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 44,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,385,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Apple by 285.9% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 70,886 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 52,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $349.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,524.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $356.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $319.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.21.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

