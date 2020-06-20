Cheviot Value Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cheviot Value Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,651 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,040 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.7% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Apple by 21.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $349.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,524.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $356.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.21.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

