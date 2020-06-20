Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 2,718.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,858 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 327,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,245,000 after purchasing an additional 133,899 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 31,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 69,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,869,000.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF stock opened at $99.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.80. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $79.75 and a twelve month high of $109.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

