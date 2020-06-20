Reilly Herbert Faulkner III Has $6.81 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,784 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.3% of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 183,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 65,390 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 44,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 285.9% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 70,886 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 52,515 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $349.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1,524.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $356.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.21.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.