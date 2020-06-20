Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,675 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 17,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth about $4,987,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth about $214,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 148.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 353,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 211,271 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.64.

Shares of HAIN opened at $31.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average is $26.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -32.99 and a beta of 0.79. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $31.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.56 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $11,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $5,108,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 680,426 shares of company stock valued at $20,168,921 in the last 90 days. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

