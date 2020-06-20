Northeast Investment Management Has $60.65 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Northeast Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,956 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.6% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $60,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 183,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 65,390 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,628,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 44,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 285.9% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 70,886 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after buying an additional 52,515 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $349.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,524.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $356.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.21.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

