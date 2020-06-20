Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,898 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 17.7% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Apple were worth $85,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after buying an additional 789,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,045,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,533 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Nomura Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $349.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.17 and a 200 day moving average of $294.79. The stock has a market cap of $1,524.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $356.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

