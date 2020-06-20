Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Decreased by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.0% of Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $349.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $356.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.79. The firm has a market cap of $1,524.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.21.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

