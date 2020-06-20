Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th.

TWI opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Titan International has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22. The company has a market cap of $89.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.79.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $341.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Titan International will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWI. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 17.5% during the first quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,816,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 420,040 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,622,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 194,279 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,485,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 162,140 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan International by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 227,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 146,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Titan International by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 115,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

