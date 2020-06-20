Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Director Sells $122,940.86 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2020

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Director Joanna Coles sold 6,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $122,940.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,509.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joanna Coles also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 13th, Joanna Coles sold 6,896 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $119,990.40.

Snap stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 1.76. Snap Inc has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.98.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 55.40%. The company had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Snap from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Snap from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Snap from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

