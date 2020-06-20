Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) COO Priscilla Hung Sells 1,584 Shares

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,584 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total transaction of $168,600.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,504.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $107.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,706.01 and a beta of 1.26. Guidewire Software Inc has a 1-year low of $71.64 and a 1-year high of $124.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $168.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.49 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,125.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 127,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 117,095 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 513.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 10,209 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth about $1,834,000.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.