Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VIPS. Citigroup raised Vipshop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Nomura Securities raised Vipshop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.10 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Vipshop from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vipshop from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.71.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.69. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 2,176.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,027,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,092,000 after purchasing an additional 91,068 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 753,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,675,000 after purchasing an additional 233,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

