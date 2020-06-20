Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Sells $107,277.17 in Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $107,277.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Itron stock opened at $68.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Itron had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.
ITRI has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $88.50 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Itron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.
About Itron
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
