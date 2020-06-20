Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Sells $107,277.17 in Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $107,277.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $68.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Itron had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Itron by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after buying an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Itron by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Itron by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Itron by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $88.50 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Itron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

