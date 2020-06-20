Raymond James Raises XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $85.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of XPO Logistics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.78.

Shares of XPO opened at $79.18 on Tuesday. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $100.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.54 and a 200 day moving average of $74.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 215,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $11,105,613.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,918,000. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

