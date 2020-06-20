Deutsche Bank Raises XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $88.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded XPO Logistics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.78.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $79.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.58. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $100.18. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.54.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 152,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $6,973,804.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,438,000 after buying an additional 13,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

