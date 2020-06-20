Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells $182,272.32 in Stock

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Manoj Apte sold 1,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.93, for a total value of $182,272.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,224,937.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Zscaler stock opened at $108.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Zscaler Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of -197.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.18 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zscaler from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.65.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,119,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,548,000 after buying an additional 386,697 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth $412,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Zscaler by 9.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 20.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the period. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

