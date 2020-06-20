Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Christopher Dawson Sells 8,905 Shares

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Christopher Dawson sold 8,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $165,989.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher Dawson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Thursday, June 18th, Christopher Dawson sold 7,934 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $155,109.70.

On Thursday, May 14th, Christopher Dawson sold 10,668 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $141,457.68.

On Monday, May 11th, Christopher Dawson sold 5,008 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $73,066.72.

RUN opened at $19.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.06, a P/E/G ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34. Sunrun Inc has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.27). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Sunrun from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sunrun from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Sunrun from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 92.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,183,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $163,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753,145 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 0.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,328,137 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,614,000 after buying an additional 16,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 40.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,408 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,799,000 after buying an additional 910,905 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 0.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,314,053 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,372,000 after buying an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 239.3% during the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 2,078,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,990,000 after buying an additional 1,465,718 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.