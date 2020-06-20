Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,674 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.10% of Royal Gold worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,676,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Royal Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $115.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.82. Royal Gold, Inc has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $139.63.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.59 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 35.75%. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.24%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

