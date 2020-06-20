Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.92 Million Holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 87.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,166,287 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.18% of DXC Technology worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 85.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,077,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $104,804,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 32,273.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,044,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,391 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $75,180,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 196.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,670,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of DXC opened at $15.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average is $24.28. DXC Technology Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 27.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DXC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.