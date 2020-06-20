M&T Bank Corp Purchases 261 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 34,222 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $3,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

RS opened at $95.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.21 and a 200-day moving average of $102.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 1-year low of $70.57 and a 1-year high of $122.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

RS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

