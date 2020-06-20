Bokf Na Buys 26,608 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bokf Na raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,639 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,608 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.7% of Bokf Na’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bokf Na’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $93,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $195.15 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $198.52. The firm has a market cap of $1,479.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.39 and a 200-day moving average of $168.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.49.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

