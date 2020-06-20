M&T Bank Corp Boosts Position in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In other MSA Safety news, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 9,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $1,188,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane M. Pearse sold 891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $107,463.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,178.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

MSA stock opened at $108.12 on Friday. MSA Safety Inc has a one year low of $83.57 and a one year high of $142.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.66.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $341.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.57 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 26.77%. MSA Safety’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.83%.

MSA has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti raised shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MSA Safety from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSA Safety presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.67.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

