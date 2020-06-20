MML Investors Services LLC Has $268,000 Position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Cable One by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 2,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cable One in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Cable One by 46.4% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

In other Cable One news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total transaction of $647,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,313,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,002 shares of company stock valued at $6,891,178 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,105.00 price target (up previously from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price objective (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,651.43.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,800.00 on Friday. Cable One Inc has a 1 year low of $1,031.39 and a 1 year high of $2,044.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,829.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,657.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.40 by $2.65. Cable One had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.78 EPS. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.