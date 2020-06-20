Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Federated Hermes Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,946,701 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 125,362 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.4% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $464,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,172,896 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $342,687,000 after purchasing an additional 342,489 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,825 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Griffin Securities boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.49.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $195.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.52. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $198.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1,479.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.